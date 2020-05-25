Russian woman travels to Syria to join IS, investigation launched

MAYKOP, May 25. /TASS/. Officers of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) regional branch in the Adygea Region have opened criminal proceedings against a woman residing in the region who has colluded with the Islamic State (IS) terrorist organization, the press service for the branch told reporters Monday.

"It was identified that the woman had travelled to Turkey aboard a Sochi-Istanbul flight and then left for Syria where she is complicit in the Islamic State activities. The investigative department of the Russian FSB regional branch launched a criminal case," the press service noted. It also clarified that taking part in terrorist activity carries a punishment of between 10 and 20 years behind bars without any alternative.