Russia’s coronavirus recoveries jump eightfold since the start of May — TASS estimate

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. Russia’s coronavirus recoveries have jumped from 11,619 to 92,681 since the start of May, according to a TASS estimate based on data from the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

Another 7,289 recoveries were recorded in the past 24 hours. The share of recovered patients in Russia nearly tripled in the past three weeks, rising from 10.9% to 29.2%.

At the same time, the number of new cases has grown from 106,498 to 317,554.

The country’s coronavirus death data shows a similar trend with the national death toll rising from 1,073 to 3,099 in the past three weeks.