Number of coronavirus cases in Russia up from 59 to 63 in past day

MOSCOW, March 15. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases throughout Russia has increased from 50 to 63 in the past day. All the four new patients have visited coronavirus-affected countries in the recent two weeks, the coronavirus response headquarters said on Sunday.

"Four new coronavirus cases have been registered in Russia over the past day, including three in the Moscow region, and one in the Tyumen region. The epidemiological probe has revealed that these people visited coronavirus-affected countries in the past two weeks," it said, adding that these people had visited Italy, France, Spain, and Switzerland.