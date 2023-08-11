Belarusian cosmonaut Marina Vasilevskaya to blast off for ISS mission early in 2024

MINSK, August 11. /TASS/. Marina Vasilevskaya of Belarus will fly on a mission to the International Space Station (ISS) in the first quarter of 2024, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced.

According to the BelTA news agency, Lukashenko said that the space flight is planned for the first quarter of next year and may take place in March 2024.

Vasilevskaya, a flight attendant for national flag carrier Belavia, will be assigned to the main crew for the flight to the ISS. Russian state aerospace corporation Roscosmos reported that the Belarusian cosmonaut will go into orbit with her Russian colleague Oleg Novitsky and American astronaut Tracy Dyson.