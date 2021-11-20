Anti-satellite weapons have been under development in Russia for long, Roscosmos CEO says

MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. There is no secret that Russia has been developing anti-satellite weapons for a long time, Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Rogozin said on the YouTube channel Soloviov Live on Saturday.

"Anti-satellite weapons have been developed in Russia for a long time, so there is no secret about it. It is simply that time has come when the Defense Ministry has conducted tests," Rogozin said.

Dmitry Rogozin believes that Russia should have anti-satellite weapons.

"Anti-satellite weapons are an obvious thing that Russia must possess, but not just the constellation that belongs to the Defense Ministry and that is taken out by our launch vehicles, which are made by Roscosmos enterprises," Rogozin said.