Russia ready to cooperate with NASA if sanctions are lifted, space chief says

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos has nothing against cooperation with NASA, but only if sanctions against its enterprises are lifted, Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin wrote on his Telegram channel.

"We have nothing against cooperation, the only way to it is lifting the sanctions against Roscosmos enterprises," he noted.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson earlier said in an interview with Politico that Russian-US cooperation in space is unique and extraordinary and must not cease, "no matter what our rivalries are on terra firma."

Rogozin earlier told TASS he hoped that NASA formulates its position on cooperation with the Russian state corporation before the Russian-US summit in Geneva without being "a passive observer."