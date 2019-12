Russia’s Progress MS-13 space freighter to dock with orbital outpost as scheduled

MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS/. A Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket that blasted off from the Baikonur spaceport successfully delivered a Progress MS-13 cargo craft into the near-Earth orbit, Russia’s Roscosmos state space corporation reported in a live broadcast on its website on Friday.

"The spacecraft’s separation from the carrier rocket’s third stage completed," the space agency announced.