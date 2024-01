GENICHESK, January 21. /TASS/. The number of those killed in the Donetsk market shelling by the Ukrainian army has reached 25, with at least 20 people injured, Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Head Denis Pushilin said.

Earlier reports said that at least 13 people were killed and another 10 were injured.

"The information about 25 deaths has been confirmed by now. At least 20 people were injured, including two kids," Pushilin wrote on his Telegram channel.