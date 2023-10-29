Russia’s Human Rights Commissioner urges Dagestan residents not to succumb to provocations

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. Russia’s Commissioner for Human Rights Tatyana Moskalkova stated that the events at the Makhachkala airport were intended to incite ethnic hatred, and she urged residents of the republic not to succumb to provocations.

"The events at Makhachkala airport are clearly aimed at inciting ethnic hatred and can lead to gross violations of human rights," she wrote in her Telegram channel.

She urged Dagestan residents "not to succumb to provocations and strictly follow the law and the calls of the republic's authorities.".