Russia’s Human Rights Commissioner urges Dagestan residents not to succumb to provocations

She urged Dagestan residents "not to succumb to provocations and strictly follow the law and the calls of the republic's authorities"
Russia's Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova Sergei Fadeichev/TASS
Russia's Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova
© Sergei Fadeichev/TASS

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. Russia’s Commissioner for Human Rights Tatyana Moskalkova stated that the events at the Makhachkala airport were intended to incite ethnic hatred, and she urged residents of the republic not to succumb to provocations.

"The events at Makhachkala airport are clearly aimed at inciting ethnic hatred and can lead to gross violations of human rights," she wrote in her Telegram channel.

She urged Dagestan residents "not to succumb to provocations and strictly follow the law and the calls of the republic's authorities.".

Incident in Makhachkala violates law, will be assessed by law enforcement — official
"All Dagestanis sympathize with the suffering of victims of unjust people and politicians, and we pray for peace in Palestine," Head of Russia’s Republic of Dagestan Sergey Melikov said
Press review: US, Russia may renew strategic dialogue and Israel punishes UN with visa ban
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, October 26th
Two copters sent for evacuation of nationalists from Mariupol shot down — Donetsk militia
One of them crashed near Rybatskoye, Eduard Basurin informed
Palestinian-Israeli conflict provokes tensions across entire region — Kremlin Spokesman
Dmitry Peskov stated that there are no concerns that Russian forces deployed in Syria can get involved in the conflict
Al Quds Hospital in Gaza comes under shelling - TV
According to preliminary information, a building located behind the hospital compound was hit
Russian air defense forces intercept 4 ATACMS missiles, 2 JDAM bombs, 8 HIMARS rockets
Russian air defense also destroyed 36 Ukrainian drones in the past day
Israeli soldiers thwart attempted infiltration by radicals from Gaza
An Israeli aircraft delivered strikes on Hamas strongholds and killed several radicals
Israeli communications minister says ties with Elon Musk’s Starlink severed
US businessman pledged his Starlink’s connectivity support for internationally recognized organizations helping in the Gaza Strip
Turkey to celebrate 100th anniversary of the republic
The main festive events will be held in Istanbul and Ankara with the participation of President Tayyip Erdogan
Russia to work on visa-free regime with all African countries — Russian Foreign Ministry
According to Oleg Ozerov, the point on developing or facilitating work, easing contacts with African countries, between citizens of Russia and African states is fixed in the action plan adopted at the second summit
А-50 plane that was attacked never flew into Ukraine — Lukashenko
On Tuesday, Lukashenko announced an agent of Ukrainian special services and his accomplices had been detained in Belarus for their involvement in the sabotage attack on the A-50 aircraft at the Machulishchy airfield near Minsk
Russian forces wipe out up to 165 Ukrainian servicemen in Kupyansk area over day
The Russian Defense Ministry added that the Russian forces repelled two attacks of the Ukrainian 4th and 43rd mechanized brigades near Sinkovka and Nadiya
General Afzalov appointed chief of Russia’s Aerospace Forces — Defense Ministry
Viktor Afzalov was appointed chief of staff, first deputy commander of the Eastern Military District’s Air Force and Air Defense Army in 2012, commander of the District’s Air Force and Air Defense Army in July 2017 and chief of the Russian Aerospace Forces’ Main Staff in August 2018
Kazakhstan is switching to new form of political system — incumbent President Tokayev
He also announced cardinal reforms of the country’s economy
Putin confident Russia, Turkey to develop relations
Russian President has congratulated his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the 100th anniversary of the proclamation of the Turkish Republic
Russian Embassy in Israel slams attempts to accuse Moscow of supporting terrorism
According to the statement, Russia finds absolutely unacceptable any attempts to accuse it of supporting terrorism and thereby distort and erode its fundamental approaches
Over 200 parentless children from Donbass can be adopted in Russia in near future
As many as 1,560 children left without parents have arrived in Russia, Maria Lvova-Belova revealed
Israeli troops enter Gaza to wipe out Hamas, free hostages — Netanyahu
Tensions flared up in the Middle East after Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip attacked Israeli territory on October 7, when many Israelis living in the settlements near the border were killed and more than 200 people, including children, women and the elderly, were taken hostage
Drones attacks US base near oil field in Syria
There were powerful explosions at the base
Only Russia can show specific achievements in small nuclear power plants — Rosatom CEO
Alexey Likhachev added that nuclear energy technologies are still evolving around the world, and that countries that have already begun to develop this industry continue to work on new solutions and build new facilities
Russian forces destroy over 13,000 Ukrainian tanks, other vehicles since special op start
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, a total of 517 aircraft, 253 helicopters, 8,392 unmanned aerial vehicles have been destroyed
Kiev been pushed by West toward aggression against own population for 8 years — diplomat
According to Oleg Gavrilov, these actions are geared to form a source of threats to Moscow at the Russian borders
Israel monitoring developments in Dagestan, expects protection on Israelis, Jews
Earlier in the day, several hundred people gathered at the airport protesting against the Palestinian-Israeli conflict
Hezbollah, Hamas, Islamic Jihad leaders resolve to defeat Israel
Tensions in the Middle East flared up on October 7 when Hamas militants launched an incursion into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip
Russian forces hit Ukrainian command post near Novomikhailovka — top brass
The Russian forces also hit the Ukrainian manpower and equipment in 124 areas
US base in Syria's Al-Hasakah Governorate attacked by drones
The responsibility for the attack on the US facility, located near the Al-Jebsa oil field, was claimed by the Islamic Front for the Iraqi Resistance group, the Al Mayadeen TV channel reported
Israel postpones large-scale operation in Gaza to conduct smaller ones — newspaper
According the New York Times, the decision, at least initially, aligns with suggestions that the US defense secretary, Lloyd J. Austin III
Over 170 former PMC Wagner fighters join Akhmat unit - Chechen leader
They have a rich experience of combat operations both in Donbass and Ukraine and in other hot zones, Ramzan Kadyrov said
Russian air defense systems destroy 36 Ukrainian drones over Black Sea, Crimea
According to the Ministry of Defense, the devices were of the airplane type
Explosions occur in Khmelnitsky region of Ukraine
At the time the explosions were reported, an air raid alert was in effect in the region, but it has now been lifted
Israel rejects UNGA resolution calling for Gaza ceasefire, intends to eliminate Hamas
Russia completes delivery of second S-400 missile system regimental set to China - source
The handover certificate was signed in December
Russian forces destroy Ukrainian Bukovel electronic warfare station in Zaporozhye Region
It happened near Komsomolskoye,the Russian Defense Ministry said
President Putin approves Russian budget for 2017-2019
The budget was drafted on the assumption of the average yearly oil price of $40 a barrel and inflation not above 4% in the planned period
Ukraine received Turkish-made cluster munitions in July — portal
According to the report, Ukraine purchased 6,074 rounds of ammunition at a price of $2,972 each, manufactured between 1994 and 2022 and upgraded before being shipped to Ukraine
Russian ambassador summoned to Israeli FMA over Hamas delegation’s visit to Moscow
The Israeli foreign ministry reported about it
Russian forces repel four Ukrainian attacks in south Donetsk area — top brass
The Russian Defense Ministry said
Netanyahu claims Iran provides 90% of Hamas' military budget
However, the Israeli Prime Minister noted that he had no information that Iran could have been directly involved in planning an attack by Hamas supporters on Israeli territory that occurred on October 7
Russia doing its utmost to ensure release of hostages kept in Gaza — diplomat
Spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces Daniel Hagari said earlier that he had verified data about 229 people abducted and kept by radicals in the Gaza Strip
Kalashnikov to start of pre-orders for Ultima cyber rifle
The gun can be pre-ordered online
Turkey to declare Israel a war criminal - Erdogan
Turkish President lambasted Israel as an invader and a group, pointing out that the Palestinian movement Hamas is not a terrorist organization
Putin signs law on life sentence for child molesters
The law will enter into effect in 10 days after its publication
US seeks to subjugate UN, Russian Security Council official says
Alexey Shevtsov added that the OSCE has already lost its ability to efficiently resolve security issues, including settlement of conflicts, and now "directly serves geopolitical interests of the US and the EU"
Over 60 Russian movies, TV shows to be screened at film expo in Tokyo
Among new releases, Russia will showcase in Tokyo Klim Shipenko’s space drama Challenge, Dmitry Dyachenko’s Cheburashka, Russia’s highest grossing film ever and Igor Voloshin’s adventure blockbuster Lord of the Wind
Southern neighbors of US to regain stolen lands — Russian Security Council’s secretary
Nikolay Patrushev speculates that country may split into the North and the South again to get back to its original shape
Zelensky’s office says Zaluzhny supports further battles in Artyomovsk
It was earlier reported that the situation around Artyomovsk caused disagreement between the Ukrainian president and the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian armed forces
Hamas repels Israeli attack in eastern Gaza – agency
According to SANA, Israeli forces were forced out of the Palestinian enclave after they were ambushed by resistance forces
Gaza has severe shortage of medicines — Palestinian ambassador to Russia
According to Abdel Hafiz Nofal, if the Rafah crossing on the Gaza-Egypt border is opened, it could improve the situation, but it will still take some time
Ukrainian forces lose 150 fighters, HIMARS MLRS in Donetsk area — Battlegroup South
It is reported that the group also destroyed 14 enemy drones in the areas of Vesyoloye and Spornoye
EU no longer independent in politics even in Europe - Medvedev
Europe’s energy cooperation with Russia has been frozen for a long time and now the European Union is living through difficult time, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council said
Turkey does not consider pullout from NATO — Erdogan’s party
Earlier, on Wednesday, the deputy leader of the Turkish Motherland Party, Ethem Sancak, said that Turkey might leave NATO in five to six months due to provocative actions against Ankara
Hamas claims to have disrupted Israeli ground offensive in Gaza
According to Hamas, "the enemy suffered heavy military losses"
Incident in Makhachkala violates law, will be assessed by law enforcement — official
"All Dagestanis sympathize with the suffering of victims of unjust people and politicians, and we pray for peace in Palestine," Head of Russia’s Republic of Dagestan Sergey Melikov said
Israel resumes water supplies to Gaza via second pipeline
Daily water supplies to the enclave reaching around 28.5 million liters, The Times of Israel reported
UN Security Council to hold meeting on Middle East conflict on October 30 — Brazil mission
Earlier, the UAE requested the meeting after the Israeli military announced it was expanding ground operations in the Gaza Strip
Lukashenko warns Israel, West against initiating war on Iran lest it trigger World War III
According to the Belarusian leader, the fact that parties to the conflict use weapons made in this or that country proves nothing
Duty to be factored in profitability of power supplies to China — source
It was reported earlier that Inter RAO, the operator of Russian electricity imports and exports, negotiated the rise in prices for electric power supplies with China by the duty rate
Russian forces defeat Ukrainian brigade in Rabotino area — top brass
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the total losses of the Ukrainian military amounted to up to 40 servicemen, two armored combat vehicles, eight vehicles
Makhachkala airport temporarily closed due to unauthorized persons in landing area
Flights that were to land in Makhachkala have been directed to other airports
Several hundred protesters holding rally near Makhachkala’s airport
Police are trying to calm down the protesters
Muslim Spiritual Directorate calls on Muslims not participate in interreligious conflicts
It also called on federal and local authorities to react to such incidents without delay
Russian forces wipe out up to 130 Ukrainian servicemen in south Donetsk area — top brass
The Ukrainian armed forces also lost an armored personnel carrier, two vehicles, as well as a D-20 howitzer
Sirens sound in northern Israel for first time during day - IDF
No damage or casualties were reported
Firearms being smuggled from Ukraine to Russia, Putin says
The president offered the Security Council to discuss the issue of arms trafficking in Russia in general
Egypt officially becomes member of BRICS New Development Bank
The New Development bank was set up by BRICS nations on the basis of the intergovernmental agreement signed at the sixth BRICS summit in Fortaleza in July 2014
Israel-Hamas conflict to be part of collapse of liberal world order — expert
Chung Jae-hung said that the reaction of Arab and Muslim countries will be firm and decisive
Makhachkala airport freed from protesters, to stay closed until November 6
According to the press service of Russia’s Pobeda air carrier, its flight DP-199 from Moscow to Makhachkala has been directed to Vladikavkaz
Russian forces strike Ukrainian Air Force command outpost at Kanatovo Airfield
Operational-tactical and army aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile forces and artillery of Russian battlegroups struck Ukrainian manpower and military equipment in 117 areas in the past 24 hours
Press review: US reins in Israeli Gaza ground op and CIA hand in Kiev terror hits revealed
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, October 24th
Mikhail Pletnev: it’s better to applaud between acts than not to clap at all
NATO constantly builds up military presence near Russia — Medvedev
"Next year, we plan to establish 1 additional army corps, 7 divisions, 19 brigades, 49 regiments and 1 flotilla," the official said
Israel delivers airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in response to launches from Lebanon
"Among the targets that were struck were infrastructure for directing terrorism as well as other military infrastructure belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization," IDF said
Russian forces destroy 31 Ukrainian warplanes, 3 helicopters since October 1
Over 50 soldiers from six Ukrainian army brigades voluntarily surrendered to Russian troops over the past week
Arms supplies only cannot settle conflict in Ukraine — former German Chancellor Schroeder
Gerhard Schroeder said that Germany and France should play a major role in the peace initiative and expressed the hope that these two countries will pool their efforts at the top level to facilitate the conflict settlement
Russian aerospace forces hit terrorists’ underground facilities in Syria’s Idlib, Latakia
One Syrian soldier was killed and four were wounded as a result of mortar shelling from the positions of illegal armed groups near the settlement of Kafer Khani in the Aleppo governorate, Vadim Kulit, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, said
North Korea threatens US with preemptive nuclear strike — KCNA
The agency’s commentary comes as a response to the US decision to deploy a B-52 nuclear strategic bomber and a fifth-generation F-22 Raptor stealth fighter jet to the south of the Korean Peninsula
Russian media may be behind bedbug psychosis in France — French intelligence
The authorities are thinking of how to find a solution to this problem
Iran’s Raisi says Israel crossed ‘red lines’
It may force everyone to take action, Iranian President noted
Israel ready to flood Hamas underground tunnels where hostages may be held — Hersh
The American journalist also said that the Israeli army continues to bombard the gas into ruins
Debris from air target downed by air defense falls in Rostov-on-Don, there is damage
There is no information about casualties
Russian forces destroy two Ukrainian drone command posts in Donetsk area
Russia’s battlegroup South hit the manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian 28th mechanized and 3rd assault brigade in Andreyevka, Yakovlevka, Artemovskoye, Kleshcheyevka and Kurdyumovka
Abbas warns against risk of current crisis’ growing into global conflict
Palestinian President stressed that "the inadmissible military and force solutions have led to the current situation, which can potentially grow into a regional or global conflict"
