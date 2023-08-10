Blast at fireworks warehouse near Moscow results in 80 casualties

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. The number of casualties in an explosion at a fireworks warehouse in Sergiyev Posad near Moscow has amounted to 80 with 15 people hospitalized, the press service of the Russian Health Ministry told reporters.

"As a result of the incident on the premises of a plant in Sergiyev Posad, 80 people were injured, one person died, 56 received outpatient care, eight people have already been discharged, having received all necessary medical aid. Currently, 15 patients are receiving inpatient care," its statement said.

"All those injured in the incident are fully receiving all necessary medical assistance," the ministry stressed.

The blast occurred at a fireworks warehouse owned by the Pyro-Ross company in Sergiyev Posad on August 9. The warehouse was located adjacent to the premises of the Zagorsk Optical-Mechanical Plant, but was an independent facility, the plant said. One person was killed, the fate of 12 people still remains unknown. Russia’s Investigative Committee has opened a criminal probe into violations of industrial safety rules.