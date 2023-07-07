DPR authorities set up meet between Ukrainian POWs, their family members

DONETSK, July 7. /TASS/. The authorities in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) have arranged a meeting between five Ukrainian prisoners of war and their wives and other family members at a DPR correctional colony, a TASS correspondent reported on Friday.

The meeting was organized with the help of the DPR Justice Ministry and Human Rights Ombudsperson Darya Morozova. The five Ukrainian troops were captured at the beginning of the special military operation and until recently, maintained contact with their families through correspondence.

"Exactly a year ago, I was in the same situation as the girls. I was looking for my husband; the Russian authorities helped me in getting him released. Now, I approach Darya Morozova and she uses her authority to contact the Russian authorities; that’s when decisions are made," volunteer Marina Afishina told TASS.

She specified that she came from the Kiev-controlled part of the DPR and currently lived in Moscow with her husband. According to her, many people request her assistance in organizing meetings, and she hands their requests to the Russian authorities through DPR government agencies.