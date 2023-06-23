Putin wishes Russians happy Youth Day

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin wished Russians a happy Youth Day, celebrated on the last Saturday of June.

"I am truly happy to greet you and wish you a happy Youth Day. It is a celebration, full of hopes," the head of state said in a video address, published on the Kremlin website.

"The world is changing rapidly now. Such challenges raise set most difficult tasks before us, make US mobilize all resources and forces. But changes also open unique opportunities for you and the entire country. It is Russia’s time, your time," he said.

The head of state underscored that young Russians are well aware that the "love to their own country is inseparably connected to comprehension of own responsibility for the country’s today and tomorrow."

"Your generation will assume the key offices in economy, in business, in defense and security, in the social area, in state management, to make decisions that will determine Russia’s future," Putin said. "Believe in yourself, dream boldly, achieve your goals and the success will definitely be yours," he concluded.

Putin pointed out that the celebration was postponed to the weekend under the intitiative of young people - schoolchildren and students - which makes it possible to make the celebration "bright and large in scale," uniting it with school graduation ceremonies.