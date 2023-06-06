Russian calls on UN chief to condemn Kiev’s attack on Kakhovka HPP — diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, June 7. /TASS/. Russia insists on a probe into Ukraine’s attack on the Kakhovka Hydropower Plant (HPP) and calls on UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to condemn Kiev’s terrorist actions, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said on Tuesday.

"It is deeply puzzling that each time the UN Secretariat refuses to condemn the Kiev regime’s attacks, citing a lack of information as a reason, as, for example, in the situation with Ukraine’s shelling attacks on the Zaporozhye NPP, although it is obvious to everyone where they are coming from," he said at a meeting of the UN Security Council.

"We call on the UN secretary general to finally give an unbiassed assessment of the Kiev regime’s terrorist actions and condemn them. We insist on establishing all circumstances of the barbaric attack on the Kakhovka HPP," he stressed. "It is inadmissible to repeat the situation with the Bucha tragedy or the Nord Stream blasts.".