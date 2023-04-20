Russia, Nicaragua to sign agreement on twin city ties between Yalta, Granada — Lavrov

MANAGUA, April20. /TASS/. Ties between Nicaraguan and Russian regions are developing extensively, with Moscow and Managua working on an agreement of twin city relations between Russia’s Yalta and Nicaragua’s Granada, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"We are very glad that ties between Nicaragua and Russian region are developing extensively. A couple of year ago, Nicaragua’s honorary consulate was opened in Simferopol and now an agreement is being drafted on twin city relations between Granada and Yalta," he told a news conference on the results of his visit to Nicaragua.

According to Lavrov, the sides during the talks expressed satisfaction with the development of cooperation in the area of supplies of Russian cars, fertilizers, and food, with cooperation in the area of the implementation of transport infrastructure projects. "Our parliaments and political parties maintain cooperation. Not long ago, a Russia-initiated international conference and a founding meeting of the forum on combating modern forms of colonialism were held. Nicaraguan party leaders took part," he noted.

The top Russian diplomat recalled that Russia’s State Duma (lower parliament house) plans to organize a Russia-Latin America inter-parliamentary conference this autumn and Nicaragua confirmed its participation during the talks.

Lavrov also stressed that Russia values Nicaragua’s support for efforts to strengthen relations between Russia and integration structure in Latin America.