‘Big global storm’ stemming from West’s actions is beginning, says Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. The West’s actions have stirred a "big global storm," but Russia is able of preserving macro-stability, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday ahead of the Eastern Economic Forum.

"Global processes are currently having unfavorable impacts. It looks like a big global storm is beginning," he told TASS. "There are objective reasons for that, but there are subjective causes of this beginning storm, which stem from absolutely illogical, and even absurd decisions and actions of the governments of the United States, Europe, the European Union and individual European countries."

"However, we are managing to preserve macro-stability amid that," he stressed.