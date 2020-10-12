Coronavirus infections in Russia may reach peak in few weeks - expert

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. Coronavirus infections in Russia may reach a peak number in a few weeks, says Anatoly Alshtein, virologist, professor of the Gamaleya Research Institute, told TASS.

"Considering how quickly it started to grow [the number of infected, it may indicate that] pretty soon we can reach peak numbers <...> - [it may happen] in a few weeks," Alshtein said.

He added that a lot depends on how Russian citizens comply with all anti-epidemic measures in order to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

"If they do not comply, it [the pandemic] can drag on and on," the expert said.

To date, 1,312,310 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 1,024,235 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 22,722 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.