Situation with growth in COVID-19 incidence complicated - Health Ministry’s expert

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Head of the department of pulmonology of the Sechenov University, chief non-resident pulmonologist of Russia’s Healthcare Ministry Sergey Avdeyev considers the situation with the increase in incidence of the novel coronavirus infection in Russia complicated. However, the country has trained specialists and a sufficient supply of hospital beds to provide aid to these patients, the expert told TASS.

"The situation is complicated indeed, we have an increase. Today we see the obvious increase in the number of cases each day, especially in Moscow," the expert said. "We have prepared since spring a certain hospital base with beds, equipment, and, which is the most important, staff. So let’s hope that the resources that we have today for the fight against the coronavirus will be sufficient," he added.

Earlier, the Healthcare Minister Mikhail Murashko called the situation with the spread of the coronavirus infection in Russia manageable. According to him, the country has the sufficient number of prepared hospital beds and trained medical personnel to treat the patients. Additionally, new pharmaceuticals for treatment of the coronavirus patients appeared which demonstrated their effectiveness.

To date, 1,248,619 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 995,275 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 21,865 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.