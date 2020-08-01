Over ten protesters detained at unauthorized rally in downtown Moscow

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. Police have detained at least 13 protesters in Moscow at an unauthorized rally showing support to former Khabarovsk Governor Sergei Furgal, who was arrested on criminal charges, a TASS correspondent reported from the site on Saturday.

The unsanctioned protest has taken place in Novo-Pushkin square in Moscow. According to the TASS correspondent, the police repeatedly called on the protesters to disperse since the rally had not been sanctioned by the Moscow city authorities. However, the protesters did not obey to the police orders. As a result, at least 13 people were detained.

On Saturday, rallies in support of Furgal were held in Moscow, St. Petersburg and other cities.

On July 20, Russian President Vladimir Putin fired Furgal due to the loss of trust. Furgal’s resignation followed his detention and arrest on July 9. The man is charged with masterminding murders and attempted murders committed by an organized group in 2004-2005 in the Khabarovsk territory and the Amur region.