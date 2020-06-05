Russia’s Defense Ministry selects first group of volunteers to test coronavirus vaccine

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. The Ministry of Defense determined the first group of volunteers for testing Russian vaccine against coronavirus, according to Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper.

"The day before, military personnel from the first group of volunteers who arrived at a special medical institution of the Russian Ministry of Defense underwent a comprehensive in-depth medical examination in preparation for clinical trials. Based on the results of medical research, the final composition of the group placed in a 14-day isolation to prepare for the upcoming vaccination was determined," the newspaper said.

The vaccine has already been tested for toxicity, safety, immunological potency, and protective efficacy in large and small animals.

On June 2, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that 50 military personnel, including five women, were selected to test safety and effectiveness of a vaccine from various units throughout Russia. All of them are contract servicemen, warrant officers, and officers from 25 to 50 years old. Among the 50 volunteers there are 10 medical workers, including three doctors.