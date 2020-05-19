{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Russia’s stance on Israel’s annexation move and Merkel’s boost from COVID-19

Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, May 19
A general view of the of the Jordan valley between Jerusalem and the Dead Sea EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI
A general view of the of the Jordan valley between Jerusalem and the Dead Sea
© EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

 

Izvestia: Russia urges Israel to refrain from escalating tensions

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the country’s parliament on May 17 that the time had come to extend national sovereignty to the Palestinian territories in the Jordan Valley, the historical place from where the Jewish people had emerged. Russia is calling on Israel to prevent regional tensions from escalating, Izvestia wrote.

According to Sergei Melkonyan from the Institute for Oriental Studies at the Russian Academy of Sciences, Netanyahu’s decision to annex the Jordan Valley is not an attempt to divert the public’s attention from his upcoming trial and the economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic. The prime minister has secured the coalition government’s support on the matter and won’t face any trouble as far as lawmakers are concerned, the expert noted.

Russia sees no alternative to resolving the Middle East issue other than through political means and has urged Israelis and Palestinians to return to the negotiating table, Chairman of the Federation Council Foreign Affairs Committee Konstantin Kosachev told the paper. Moscow won’t support the EU’s plans to impose sanctions on Israel for the seizure of Palestinian territories. Only the UN Security Council has the right to introduce restrictions, the senator pointed out.

Read also
COVID-19 pandemic may raise tensions between Israel, Palestine, expert says

The Israeli prime minister's statement sparked a vigorous international response. King Abdullah II of Jordan warned in an interview with Germany's Der Spiegel that if Israel annexed part of the Jordan Valley, a large-scale conflict could break out.

However, an armed conflict with Israel is unlikely to take place, said Head of the Russian Institute for Strategic Studies’ Center of the Near and Middle East Vladimir Fitin. "Arab and other Muslim countries won’t go beyond condemnations and there will be no direct armed conflict because no one will benefit from it," the expert explained.

According to Fitin, European Union countries are unlikely to agree on sanctions against Israel because such decisions are made through consensus and Eastern European nations such as the Czech Republic, Hungary and Romania have a friendlier attitude towards Israel and will not support such tough moves. Besides, the EU will also face pressure from the United States, Israel’s main ally on the international stage.

 

Rossiyskaya Gazeta: Coronavirus may boost Merkel’s chances of fifth term

With the coronavirus epidemic in Germany fading, there are increasing calls that Chancellor Angela Merkel, who has been running the country for nearly 15 years, should seek a fifth term. However, Merkel stepped down as head of the ruling Christian Democratic Union in the fall of 2018 and firmly stated that she would leave politics after the next parliamentary election, which is set to take place in 2021, Rossiyskaya Gazeta writes.

German political scientist Alexander Rahr in an interview with the newspaper assessed Merkel’s chances of remaining in power.

Read also
COVID-19 pandemic biggest challenge for the EU since it was established, says Merkel

According to him, the odds for this scenario are mounting. Germany is going through a major crisis. The chancellor managed to organize an effective coronavirus lockdown that made it possible to prevent high death rates. And though Merkel presented these measures as a joint decision of the federal government and the regional authorities, everyone understands that she is personally responsible, the expert explained.

On the other hand, the government has allocated huge amounts of money to support the population. Unlike the migration crisis, where Merkel was guided by liberal ideas, the coronavirus situation made her look like a politician working for her fellow citizens. At the same time, none of the incumbent chancellor’s rivals have demonstrated themselves to be an effective leader in the eyes of the public.

Meanwhile, Germany will take over the European Union’s presidency on July 1 and will have to try to pull the union out of a deep economic rut. Many believe that the very future of the European project is at stake. If Merkel succeeds in uniting Europe, her authority will skyrocket, the expert emphasized.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Mounting US LNG exports deal blow to Russian gas

The gas market in various parts of the world is undergoing a redivision. In particular, gas suppliers are currently locking horns in Turkey, where the share of US liquified natural gas (LNG) is growing and the shares of Russian and Iranian gas are declining. It won’t be easy to maintain demand for pipeline gas in the future, because LNG prices are often lower than those of pipeline gas, Nezavisimaya Gazeta notes.

Russian gas supplies to Turkey sank 40% in 2019, according to news agencies’ estimates, while LNG supplies kept increasing. They accounted for 44% of all gas supplies to the country in the first four months of 2020, and 40% of those supplies came from the United States. It looks like Western Europe is also losing interest in Russian gas as supplies fell by nine percent in 2019.

Experts point to long-term trends on the gas market in light of the LNG boom. "The future belongs to LNG. It is a more mobile and marketable product. It is also important for the global economy, because its development boosts several other industries, including the construction of liquefaction plants, LNG regasification terminals and special vessels. Furthermore, it leads to technological changes in the energy sector, new investment and the creation of new high-skilled jobs. The pipeline gas industry cannot offer that much impetus to other sectors," Finam analyst Alexey Kalachev pointed out.

"Russian gas prices have been higher than those of US LNG, so the gradual decline in supplies comes as no surprise. Qatar is also playing a role on the gas market at the moment, supplying LNG to Turkey. If Qatar cuts prices and starts a price war, it will stall the market in the long run," warns Nikita Ryabinin of KRK Group.

 

Rossiyskaya Gazeta: COVID-19 is ‘here to stay’, claims WHO envoy

The 73rd World Health Assembly has kicked off in Geneva via a video conference. All 194 members of the World Health Organization (WHO) are invited to participate. Ahead of the event, WHO Envoy to Russia Melita Vujnovic spoke with Rossiyskaya Gazeta about easing coronavirus restrictions in Russia and chances for a vaccine to be created.

Read also
Russian doctors not trying to hide COVID-19 cases, deputy PM says

According to Vujnovic, Russia took all necessary measures to contain the epidemic. "Your country has a very strong epidemiological service and lost no time in preventing the virus from spreading," she pointed out. The WHO envoy added that the effective actions of the country’s epidemiological agencies had kept the healthcare system from being overburdened. "There are enough ventilators and hospital beds. Self-isolation measures have also played their part, so we hope that a downward trend in infections will persist," Vujnovic noted.

She pointed out that the WHO had developed guidelines for easing restrictions, proving them to all countries. "Russia is taking these recommendations into account. If all restrictions are lifted too early, a second outbreak may begin, turning out to be even stronger. It can take people and the healthcare system by surprise.

Unfortunately, the virus is here to stay," she said. Necessary protective measures include social distancing, mask-wearing and hand-washing. "The measures may cause inconvenience to people but they will help keep the virus under control this and next year, until stable herd immunity is achieved or a vaccine is created," the WHO official stressed.

More than 100 vaccines have been put forward. Some of them already are in clinical trials. "We have high hopes for vaccine developers across the world because if only one country or one producer starts making a vaccine, it would be of little help. It is a collective process. We expect that vaccines suitable for mass production will be created this year," Vujnovic emphasized.

 

Vedomosti: Mask-wearing can’t stop makeup lovers from buying lipstick

Retail cosmetic stores were shut down in Russia on March 28 as part of the lockdown measures to prevent the novel coronavirus from spreading. Many regions of the country have mandated the wearing of protective face masks and gloves on transport and in public places. Meanwhile, the demand for cosmetics has exploded, Vedomosti writes.

Read also
Over 80% of Russians worried by economic crisis — survey

Perfume and makeup are the best stress relievers, which is why their consumption is not declining, said Reed Exhibitions Russia Director General Anna Dycheva-Smirnova. There is the so-called Lipstick Index, she pointed out, adding that lipstick sales tended to rise in times of crisis. In the fall of 2001, after 9/11, lipstick sales in the United States increased by 11%, the expert specified. The reason is that lipstick is a cheaper alternative to clothing, footwear and accessories that women wouldn’t dare to purchase when the financial situation is unclear.

Self-isolation doesn’t mean there are no business meetings because many businesses continue to operate remotely, holding online conferfences, Financial Director at Fashion Consulting Group Anush Gasparyan noted. Clearly, women would like to look good on camera and they could have run out of some makeup items during the two months of the quarantine.

However, the trend is somewhat surprising, Dycheva-Smirnova said. The global demand for makeup has been falling in recent years because the new generation of young girls - Generation Z - isn’t wearing much makeup.

There are two options for the industry’s future development, the expert noted. On the one hand, cosmetic items can start flying off the shelves once Russians re-emerge from self-isolation, but on the other hand, we may see a new post-coronavirus reality, where declining incomes will force people to cut their spending.

 

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Press review: Microsoft’s ‘free’ offer to Russia and EU’s stance on Iran arms embargo
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, May 15
Read more
Russia to begin clinical trials of anti-coronavirus vaccine in one month
Full-cycle medicines are under development, the minister informed
Read more
Over 110 countries back Australia’s call for coronavirus inquiry - top diplomat
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, in turn, said that Canberra's push for an inquiry was not aimed at blaming any country
Read more
Putin says Russia’s combat aircraft outshine foreign rivals
Russia is capable of producing the whole range of military and civil aircraft and helicopters, Putin said
Read more
Most of COVID patients have blood type A, says Russian health official
Every second coronavirus patient in Russia has no symptoms, according to the official
Read more
Third group of Russian military specialists returns from Serbia
Earlier reports said that over 40 military servicemen and four units of equipment would be transported to Russia from Serbia
Read more
Senior Russian diplomat warns West will pay high price for sanctions during pandemic
According to the diplomat, although the US is at the epicenter of the pandemic, some politicians there are still focused on the anti-Russian policy
Read more
Russia reports less than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases for second day in a row
The daily growth is 3.6% against 3.5% a day earlier
Read more
Moscow Region gears up to partially lift COVID-19 restrictions by Monday
The Moscow Region introduced a state of high alert on March 13, banning all mass events amid the coronavirus spread
Read more
Russian doctors not trying to hide COVID-19 cases, deputy PM says
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova also noted that the official mortality rate for April would be made public only in late May
Read more
Russia’s modern weapons developed thanks to fundamental science - Putin
If it were not for well-developed fundamental science in Russia, there would be no modern types of weapons, Russian President said
Read more
Press review: Putin’s pandemic economic rescue package and China’s possible dollar dump
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, May 12
Read more
Elon Musk will need more than 10,000 missiles to nuke Mars — Roscosmos
Earlier, Musk proposed an ambitious idea to terraform Mars by bombarding the planet’s poles with a large number of nuclear weapons
Read more
Vietnam to offer medical products including masks as aid to Russia, says embassy
The country has already carried out several such deliveries for free
Read more
Russia’s Transport Ministry hopes to resume international air service in July
Domestic transportation can begin gradual recovery in mid-June, Minister of Transport Yevgeny Dietrich said
Read more
Russian-Venezuelan intergovernmental commission being prepared
Video format not ruled out, said Russian Ambassador to Venezuela Sergei Melik-Bagdasarov
Read more
Putin notes complicated COVID-19 situation in Dagestan
According to the president, the republic "registers all new revealed cases of the disease, its heavy complications, and, as of recently, the healthcare system in the region is faced with serious load"
Read more
Coronavirus situation stabilizes across Russia, chief sanitary doctor says
According to Anna Popova, who heads the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing, this progress has been achieved due to Russians’ careful attention to their health
Read more
Citizens of Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine seek help of Russian Embassy in US
Earlier a passenger plane of the Russian flagship airline Aeroflot took off from JFK Airport in New York to Moscow, carrying Russian citizens
Read more
Roscosmos space agency invites NASA top officials to visit Russia
"We have received no reply so far", in Russia’s space agency said
Read more
Accusations of Russia’s alleged crimes in Syria are part of media war, says UN envoy
According to the diplomat, the evidential base for the accusations often comes from unidentified and non-trustworthy sources
Read more
Press review: Microsoft’s ‘free’ offer to Russia and EU’s stance on Iran arms embargo
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, May 15
Read more
Brent prices soaring on ICE
WTI futures rose 6.2% to $29.62 a barrel
Read more
Russia might register coronavirus vaccine by end of summer - expert
Now the development of the vaccine is at the stage of preclinical trials, they might last another month
Read more
Tanker with 80,000 tonnes of US oil for Belarus will arrive in Klaipeda in early June
American oil will be delivered from Klaipeda to OJSC Naftan in the Vitebsk region by rail
Read more
Russia, Pakistan, Iran, China envoys urge early launch of intra-Afghan negotiations
On Sunday, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his political rival Abdullah Abdullah signed a deal on cooperation and dividing powers in the country
Read more
Russia, India must avoid involvement in China-US standoff, says expert
Such measures as the introduction of protectionist barriers, sanctions and accelerated pullout of US manufacturing operations from China are possible in the future, according to a pundit
Read more
Russia plans to develop new Venus exploration program
The first expedition under the program will be Venera-D, the launch of which is scheduled for the end of the 2020s
Read more
Expert links Russia’s low coronavirus death rate to high herd immunity
To date, a total of 290,678 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 2,722 fatalities and 70,209 recoveries
Read more
Drills involving Russian, Chinese and South African ships kick off in Cape Town
Earlier there were plans to carry out naval drills between South Africa and France and then Germany in the Cape of Good Hope area, which were rescheduled for next year
Read more
WHO notes good COVID-19 testing in Russia — official
At the same time, Ryan noted that Russia’s coronavirus death toll was relatively low
Read more
Carrier predominantly using Russian airplanes to be established by Red Wings company
A new model of aircraft maintenance and repair will be mastered by the company, according to Russia's deputy prime minister
Read more
US may deploy intermediate-and shorter-range missiles in Europe, says Russian diplomat
Read more
Alisher Usmanov gains one notch to number seven in Britain’s top ten super-rich
The wealth of the head of the USM holding is estimated at 11.68 bln pounds
Read more
Reports of US not willing to cooperate with Russia on Moon incorrect — NASA
In his words, Russia’s participation in the Gateway lunar orbiter project can become a first step in signing a Moscow-Washington deal within the framework of the Artemis Accords
Read more
WTI oil price collapse below zero may repeat as early as May 19, say experts
They noted that the chances for it are small but the possibility is not ruled out
Read more
Kremlin spokesman says he continues to receive coronavirus treatment
Earlier, a number of Russian officials have contracted the coronavirus infection
Read more
Russian envoy to Iran refutes allegations Moscow is dissatisfied with Syria’s Assad
Only Syrian people are the decision-makers of their country, noted Levan Dzhagaryan
Read more
Russia’s latest armored engineering vehicle passes all trials
The new vehicle is designated to provide for the troops’ advance and carry out engineering works under enemy fire
Read more
Shipbuilders to complete repairs of Russian Black Sea Fleet flagship on June 26
A source in the defense industry earlier told TASS there were plans to complete the Moskva’s repairs by June 20
Read more
Russia launches production of Su-35 fighter jets for Egypt — source
The timeframe for first batch’s delivery has not been set yet, due to restrictions imposed by the novel coronavirus outbreak
Read more
Russia reports less than 9,000 COVID-19 cases over past day for first time since May 1
To date, Russia has confirmed 290,678 coronavirus cases in all regions
Read more
Russia’s Baltic Fleet to carry out over ten long-distance missions in 2020
May 18 marks the 317th anniversary of Russia’s Baltic Fleet
Read more
All four planes with Russian troops return from Serbia
All servicemen will undergo medical examination and their temperature will be measured
Read more
US seeks to militarize space — Roscosmos head
Earlier, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk suggested terraforming Mars by conducting a series of thermonuclear explosions at the Mars’ poles
Read more
Russia’s Baltic Fleet to receive 4 ships with Kalibr missiles and Pantsir systems
The Pantsir-M close-in weapon systems will soon undergo testing on the Odintsovo corvette
Read more
Russia’s advanced nuclear-powered sub enters final stage of sea trials
The trials will last several days first in the surfaced and then in the submerged position, according to the Northern Fleet’s press office
Read more
Russia sends three batches of fabric for face masks to Iran in humanitarian aid
In April, the Iranian Embassy in Russia said the country was in dire need of medical masks, lung ventilators and test systems
Read more
Putin hopes Netanyahu’s new government will continue cooperation with Russia
On Sunday, Israel’s Knesset approved the country’s 35th coalition government
Read more
Russia, Venezuela looking at establishing direct air service - Russian ambassador
According to Sergei Melik-Bagdasarov, possibilities for the establishment of direct air service between the two countries have been considered for quite a time
Read more
Russian T-14 Armata tanks tested in Syria
Serial supplies of Russia’s new T-14 tanks on the Armata platform to Russian troops will begin in 2021
Read more