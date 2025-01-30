Russian, Saudi foreign ministers hold talks on Syrian crisis

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a phone conversation with his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, to discuss developments in Syria, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported on Thursday.

"The ministers engaged in a detailed discussion on several key regional issues, with a primary focus on Syria," the ministry stated.

Russia and Saudi Arabia's top diplomats reaffirmed the countries' commitment to idea that "all members of the international community responsible for the situation should consolidate their efforts to promote the earliest possible political and diplomatic settlement of the acute crises, which undermine peace and stability in the Middle East," Russian Foreign Ministry noted.

The Russian Foreign Ministry added that Lavrov and Saud touched on practical steps to further enhance Russian-Saudi cooperation across various sectors.