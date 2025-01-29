MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. The Kiev regime takes no steps toward peace talks with Russia, Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the Russian State Duma Committee on International Affairs and leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) parliamentary faction, told TASS.

"Even before the expiration of his presidential powers, Zelensky decreed a ban on talks with Russia, and now the complete lack of any legitimacy cannot revoke it. However, as Russian President Vladimir Putin said, there is a way to find a legal solution. In fact, according to the Ukrainian Constitution, in such case the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) speaker can use his legal rights. So far, we do not see any moves towards talks on the part of the Kiev regime representatives," he said.

Slutsky pointed out that the Russian side retains all legal possibilities to resume talks on Ukraine. "As you know, there have been no decisions to dissolve the negotiating group. It is the Ukrainian side that is creating obstacles," the politician added.

Putin previously stated that Zelensky is now an illegitimate leader and cannot revoke his own ban on talks with Moscow. The Russian president pointed out that there are mechanisms to do so, provided there is political will. He emphasized that according to the Ukrainian Constitution, the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) can lift the ban.