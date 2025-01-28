Russia won’t stop exposing UNESCO’s double standards — top diplomat

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. UNESCO is trying to deny Russia the right to criticize the organization, but Moscow will not stop exposing its double standards, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Despite everything, we will never stop exposing the double standards and bias of this organization. We will continue to insist on the need for strict adherence to UNESCO's principles and ideas by all member states and, of course, by the Secretariat," he said at a meeting of the Commission for UNESCO.

"Serving the interests of only one group of countries, in this case the West, is not unique to UNESCO. It can be seen in other international structures, including the UN Secretariat," Lavrov noted.