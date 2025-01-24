Elections needed for stabilization in Syria — Russian foreign ministry

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. General elections are needed to stabilize Syria in any meaningful way, but these elections may still be years away, the Russian foreign ministry said in response to questions, submitted ahead of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s press conference.

"The ultimate goal is to hold general elections, with their results being recognized by all," it said. "Naturally, this is a daunting task and will require time. According to Syria’s new authorities, elections could still be several years away."

The ministry recalled that Syria is now in transition. "Representative of the current Syrian leadership cite ensuring security, law and order in the country, organizing smooth work of state structures and establishing the Damascus interim government’s control across the entire country as their priority tasks," the ministry noted. "The agenda also includes the soonest launch of an inclusive political process via a broad dialogue to achieve national accord with due account for the interests of various political and ethno-religious strata of Syrian society."

"The framework that is needed for that already exists as principles endorsed by United Nations Security Council resolution 2254 which outlines key areas of international efforts in support for a comprehensive political settlement in Syria.," it added.