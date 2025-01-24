US wants to undermine Russian-Serbian cooperation by sanctions against NIS

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Motives of the United States against Serbia’s NIS company are driven by aspiration to undermine a successful project of cooperation between a Russian investor and Serbia, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"Motives of the US in respect of NIS are caused by aspiration to undermine by all means the highly successful project of cooperation between the Russian investor and the Serbian side. This is a strike against the efficient interaction of our countries built up over decades, against the Serbian economy and citizens. The logic of 'either with us or in no way' habitual for the West is in effect here, which has no room for taking interests of Serbia into account. Idle lamentations of the US that sanctions are not aimed against Belgrade are lie and hypocrisy," the ministry stressed.

"Russia and Serbia successfully countered sabotaging invectives and safeguarded the cooperative work against hostile intrigues. We expect a mutually acceptable decision will be found this time also. We are working together on the situation," the ministry added.