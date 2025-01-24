Kiev attacks Russia’s Belgorod Region with over 80 munitions, 60 UAVs in past day

BELGOROD, January 24. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military attacked nine districts of Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region with 81 munitions and 63 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the past day, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel on Friday.

"In the Belgorodsky district, three munitions were fired in three shelling attacks and nine UAVs were launched against the settlements of Malinovka and Oktyabrsky, the villages of Otradnoye, Petrovka, Repnoye, Tolokonnoye, Ustinka and Cheremoshnoye and the Tserkovny farmstead, with six drones shot down by air defenses. A civilian was wounded," the governor said, adding that two cars and an electricity transmission line were damaged in the attacks.

In the Graivoronsky municipal district, six localities came under an attack by 23 munitions and 11 Ukrainian drones, which damaged 13 private houses, a car, an electricity transmission line and outbuildings on the premises of one household. The Ukrainian military also fired 33 munitions and launched 19 UAVs at the territory of the Krasnoyaruzhsky district, damaging two houses and an outbuilding, he said.

The Shebekinsky municipal district came under an attack by one shell and nine Ukrainian UAVs, which damaged an agribusiness’s building. The Ukrainian military also attacked the Volokonovsky district by five shells and two drones, damaging a private house. Air defenses shot down 13 Ukrainian UAVs over the Valuisky, Ivnyansky and Rakityansky districts, with no casualties or damage reported, the governor said.

"In the Borisovsky district, the village of Tsapovka came under an attack by 16 Ukrainian munitions, with no consequences," he said.