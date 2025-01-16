Russia’s Lancet kamikaze drone destroys Ukrainian armor with assault force in Kursk area

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) with an assault force by a Lancet kamikaze drone in the borderline Kursk Region, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

"Air reconnaissance capabilities of a Battlegroup North unit uncovered an infantry fighting vehicle of the Ukrainian army in a border area of the Kursk Region. After an analysis of the reconnaissance data received, a decision was made to deliver a strike at the enemy IFV," the ministry said in a statement.

Having waited for an appropriate moment when the Ukrainian assault force boarded the infantry fighting vehicle, a Lancet loitering munition team of the Battlegroup North destroyed the enemy IFV together with the militants, accurately hitting the target, it said.