Putin to meet with visiting president of Central African Republic

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin of Russia will hold talks with visiting President Faustin-Archange Touadera of the Central African Republic on Thursday.

According to the Kremlin, the parties plan to discuss the current state of and the prospects for political, trade, economic and humanitarian cooperation, as well as pressing issues on the international and regional agenda.

According to Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov, Russia is developing relations with the Central African Republic in all spheres, including security. "We will continue developing our cooperation. We have a lot of promising plans," he told a briefing.

Touadera arrived in Moscow on Wednesday morning; his visit will last until January 17. His previous talks with Putin took place on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg in July 2023. In November 2024, the two presidents held a phone call.

The current state of bilateral relations

Relations between the two countries enlivened after Touadera taking office in 2016. One of the areas of cooperation is resolving regional and international political problems.

Thus, Russia helped sign a peace agreement between the CAR government and the opposition in 2019 and is taking part in various international structures monitoring the implementation of the agreement.

Russia also helps the CAR ensure its security. With the approval of the UN Security Council, Russia supplied the CAR with firearms and munitions, and seconded Russian military and civilian instructors, who had trained 10,000 soldiers and more than 500 law enforcement officers in the CAR by 2024. The countries also signed agreements on military cooperation (in 2018) and on military-technical cooperation (in August 2024).

The Central African Republic, in turn, supports Russia in the international arena, with its representatives refusing to join the anti-Russian resolutions of the UN General Assembly related to the conflict in Ukraine: the Central African delegation abstained two times and voted against one time.

The two countries are also developing economic cooperation, with bilateral trade growing from $0.9 million in 2016 to $6 million in 2021 (more recent data have not been published). Key Russian exports to the CAR include machines and equipment, ferrous metallurgy products, chemicals, furniture, and food. Imports from the CAR include pigments and dyes, glass and glassware. The CAR has expressed interest in cooperation in such sector as energy, agriculture, mining, construction, and transport.

The countries also develop humanitarian cooperation. Thus, schools in the CAR have been offering Russian classes since 2019 and it is planned to include Russian into university programs. The Russia House cultural center was opened in Bangui in 2022. An agreement on the construction of a joint educational center in the Central African capital was signed on the sidelines of the first ministerial conference of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum in November 2024.