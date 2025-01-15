MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military in the Pokrovsk region often execute their wounded due to severe losses and limited evacuation options, military expert from Donbass, Colonel Vitaly Kiselev, said on the Solovyov Live TV channel.

"There is a significant number of killed Ukrainian servicemen who are left behind. The wounded are often executed during evacuation attempts. No one makes an effort to bring them to safety," Kiselev stated.

According to the expert, the Ukrainian forces have been trying to halt the Russian advance by sending lightly armed infantry into combat without the support of heavy weaponry or artillery.

Kiselev added that the Russian army still needed to liberate about eight small villages in the Pokrovsk agglomeration area.