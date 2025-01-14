Russia ready for steps to restore dialogue with Slovakia — upper house committee chief

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. Russia sees the attitude of the Slovak leadership to the restoration of the dialogue between Moscow and Bratislava and is ready for reciprocal steps, the chairman of the Federation Council’s Committee on International Affairs Grigory Karasin said at a meeting with his counterpart from the National Council (Parliament) of Slovakia Marian Kery.

"Our relations have degraded not through our fault. They were actually frozen, but we see the intention of the Slovak leadership to pursue a sovereign foreign policy and restore the dialogue between our countries. We welcome this approach and are ready for reciprocal steps," Karasin said.

He sees a great potential for the development of bilateral economic ties, including the fuel and energy complex, as well as projects in the sphere of cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

Karasin expressed satisfaction with the fact that the Slovak National Assembly had re-established a group of friendship with the Russian Federal Assembly.

"The senators affiliated with the friendship group are waiting for the restoration of inter-parliamentary ties in full," he added.

In the context of the upcoming 80th anniversary of the liberation of Bratislava and the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War, Karasin and Kery underscored the importance of protecting historical truth and holding events aimed at immortalizing the memory of Soviet soldiers gave their lives for the liberation of Europe from fascism.

"We are grateful to the Slovaks for carefully preserving this memory," Karasin said.

During the meeting, the conflict in Ukraine was also touched upon. Karasin welcomed the balanced position of Slovak colleagues and explained Russia's policy for its settlement.