Kremlin aide points to possible collapse of Moldova due to its anti-Russia line

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. The Moldovan authorities’ anti-Russia line may result in a situation where the country will cease to exist, Russian presidential aide Nikolay Patrushev said in an interview with KP.RU.

"I do not rule out that Chisinau’s aggressive anti-Russia line will result in a situation where Moldova will either become part of a foreign country or cease to exist," he said.

Within Russia’s global interests the protection and prosperity of its nationals and fellow citizens across the world is the country’s top priority, Patrushev added.