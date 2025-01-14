Lavrov says Armenia’s decision to seek EU membership is its sovereign choice

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. Armenia’s decision to begin the process of joining the European Union is its sovereign choice, but it should weigh all the pros and cons before moving forward, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Naturally, the legitimate Armenian authorities’ decision to launch the process of joining any international structure where Armenia has been invited, is its sovereign decision. But I think it is the responsibility of the Armenian government, its leadership, those who are in charge of economic matters, to weigh all the pros and cons," he told a news conference on the results of Russia’s diplomacy in 2024.

"You’ve mentioned that Armenia has blocked its participation in the CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organization, a Russia-led security bloc - TASS). They are simply skipping events, but to be fair, they said that this doesn’t mean that ‘we are blocking resolutions requiring a consensus,’" Lavrov noted.

Earlier, Armenia’s government endorsed a bill initiating the process of joining the European Union. Now the bill is to be discussed by the parliament. However, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan noted that this does not mean that EU membership is a slam dunk because a decision on this issue may only be made through a referendum. According to Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk, Moscow considers Armenia drafting the bill on joining the EU as the start of its withdrawal from the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) since, in his words, Armenia’s EU membership would be incompatible with its EAEU membership.