Russia awaits specific US proposals on Putin-Trump summit, Lavrov says

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. Russia will wait for concrete US proposals, including those on holding a summit, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a news conference on the results of Russian diplomacy in 2024.

"We will await specific initiatives," Lavrov said. "Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly stated that he is ready to meet, but no such proposals have been made so far. And then US President[-elect] Donald Trump acknowledged that Putin would like to hold a meeting and that he himself believes they should meet, but he needs to take office first," he explained.

In a recent interview with the Newsmax television network, Trump stated that he would like to meet with Putin at the earliest opportunity after assuming office. Previously, he suggested that such a meeting could occur within the first six months of his presidency.

Meanwhile, Trump’s incoming national security adviser, Mike Waltz, told ABC News that phone conversations between the Russian president and the US president-elect are likely to take place soon.