MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. It is the well-being of people, not territory, that Moscow is concerned about in the situation surrounding Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"We are not focused on territory, we are focused on the people who have lived on these lands for centuries, cultivating them, building cities, factories, and ports," he pointed out at an annual news conference reviewing Moscow’s main foreign policy achievements in 2024.

"The Ukrainian regime, which seized power through an illegal and unconstitutional coup, simply labeled these people as terrorists because they refused to recognize the coup. The regime then launched a full-scale offensive against all things Russian, everything that for centuries has defined the culture of the lands where people refused to bow to the new Nazis," he stressed.