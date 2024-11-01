Cooperation within BRICS framework to be main topic of World of Opportunities Forum

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. Cooperation with BRICS and Global South countries will be the key topic of the 3rd World of Opportunities Forum to be held in the UAE in the middle of November, the press service of Roscongress Foundation said.

"The annual international business forum 'World of Opportunities', organized by Synergy Corporation with the support of the Roscongress Foundation, will take place in the UAE on November 13-15, 2024. The main theme of the November forum will be cooperation with BRICS and the Global South countries. The event aims to strengthen the strategic partnership between Russia and the UAE and will help promote Russia's economic interests on the international stage," the press service informed.

Long-term economic cooperation, development of transport and logistics corridors, investment trends in BRICS and the Global South countries, and other current issues will be discussed at the Forum. Further to economic topics, forum attendees will discuss IT, innovation, the creative industry, education, healthcare, and tourism, the press service said.

"As a leading organizer and operator of major congress and exhibition events, the Roscongress Foundation considers deepening cooperation with the Global South as a strategic goal. In the current environment of global transformation of economic ties, cooperation with rapidly developing regions is becoming a guarantee of sustainable growth and innovative development. We are confident that through business platforms such as the 'World of Opportunities' forum, a solid foundation is being created for long-term partnerships, resource and experience exchange, and co-development of new markets, contributing to strengthening Russia's position on the global stage," said Alexander Stuglev, the Chairman of the Board and the Chief Executive Officer of the Foundation.