Air defenses down 38 drones over Bryansk Region — governor

BRYANSK, November 1. /TASS/. Air defenses have destroyed 38 Ukrainian drones over the Bryansk Region since October 31, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said on his Telegram channel.

"The Russian Defense Ministry’s forces have destroyed 38 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over our region since 8:00 p.m. [5:00 p.m. GMT] on October 31 and during the past night. Operational and emergency services are working on the ground," he wrote.

Earlier, Bogomaz reported that a Ukrainian drone had struck an apartment building in Bryansk. As a result of the attack, one resident was injured and the building's windows, balcony and facade were damaged.