Ukraine resolution must ensure justice — top Russian diplomat

MINSK, October 31. /TASS/. Resolving the Ukraine crisis must be grounded in justice, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the plenary session of the 2nd Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security.

"Justice must win. Only when conditions that ensure justice, particularly for those whose ancestors lived on and developed these lands for centuries, are clear can we start conceptualizing the resolution of this crisis properly," the top Russian diplomat said.

According to him, the suppression of the canonical Orthodox religion, along with Ukraine being absorbed by NATO, go to the heart of what is going on in Ukraine, "where Russia has no choice but to protect its compatriots." "This is the primary problem with the many ideas currently floating around about how to settle the Ukraine crisis," Lavrov added.