US tries to discredit Russia by speculating about its 'biological military program' — MFA

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. Moscow regards US media allegations about a Russian biological-military program as part of the overall anti-Russian campaign, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has told a news briefing.

"We consider the US media's fake news about Russia's alleged ongoing activities in the biological sphere as part of the US propaganda campaign to discredit Russia and our initiatives in the field of biological security," Zakharova said. "Once again Washington on the basis of far-fetched speculations is spreading unsubstantiated claims against Moscow over some military-biological program and alleged violations of the convention on the prohibition of biological and toxin weapons."

Zakharova pointed out that there was no basis for such US claims.

"We consider these gimmicks as an attempt to divert the attention of the international community from their own - American - non-transparent and disreputable activity in this sensitive area, which is being carried out in circumvention of the said Convention," she stated.

US actions that raise questions

For example, she cited the activities on the territory of Ukraine.

"The analysis of projects carried out in Ukrainian laboratories allows us to conclude that research into biological weapons components was in progress near our country’s border."

Zakharova stated that Russia's questions on this matter "still remain without a proper answer and require solution."

"We will continue to press the United States, which is one of the depositaries of the Convention, for compliance with the obligations under this document and a settlement of the current situation," she stated. "Russia's actions in the biological sphere have a strictly peaceful orientation and are carried out in strict compliance with international law, including the Convention, which is confirmed by the annually provided information. We will continue to systematically campaign for the urgent strengthening of this document, first of all - the resumption of work on a legally binding protocol to the Convention with an effective verification mechanism, which since 2001 has been blocked by the United States," Zakharova pointed out. "We will continue to insist on the implementation of Russian initiatives aimed at strengthening the institutional foundations of this Convention."

In her opinion, Russia's proposal for establishing a mechanism within the framework of the Convention to investigate possible violations, as well as to improve confidence-building measures by including in the annual reporting information on the biological-military activities conducted by the participating states abroad, deserves special attention.

BWC

The Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production and Stockpiling of Bacteriological (Biological) and Toxin Weapons and on Their Destruction (BWC) was approved by the UN General Assembly in 1971. It entered into force in 1975. About 200 countries are signatories to this document. The depositaries are Russia, the United States and Britain.