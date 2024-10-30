Top North Korean diplomat to hold strategic consultations with Russian counterpart — MFA

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui will hold strategic consultations with her Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"In accordance with the agreement reached at the Russian-North Korean high-level meeting in Pyongyang in July, North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui will arrive in Moscow on an official visit to hold consultations with top Russian diplomat Sergey Lavrov," she said.

"We will inform you about the dates and details in due time," the diplomat added.

Earlier, a diplomatic source told TASS that Choe Son Hui arrived in Vladivostok on Tuesday and was scheduled to leave the next day for an official visit to Moscow.