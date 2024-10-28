Unemployment in Russia remains at record low level of 2.4% — Putin

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. The labor market in Russia is showing positive trends, unemployment remains at a record low of 2.4%, unemployment among young people under 25 has fallen to 9%, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the opening of a meeting on economic issues.

"Unemployment in Russia is at a record low of 2.4% for the third month in a row. What is particularly important is that unemployment among young people under 25 is falling and is now below 9%. Over the year, it has fallen by more than 1%. It was 11.6%," Putin said.

He also noted that the national economy will grow by 3.9% as of the end of this year. "This indicator [GDP -TASS] is expected to be 3.9% as of the year-end, which will be above the global average pace. According to IMF estimates, global GDP growth is expected to be 3.2% in 2024," Putin said.