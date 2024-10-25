More than 3,500 people cross from Lebanon into Syria over past day — Russian center

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. More than 3,500 people crossed from Lebanon into Syria over the past day, said Captain 1st Rank Oleg Ignasyuk, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria .

"Over the past day, 3,521 people crossed the border of the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of Lebanon through the checkpoints El-Arida, El-Jawasiya, Ed-Dabukhiya, Jisr-el-Kamar and Jaydut-Yabus," Ignasyuk said.

He also said that over the past day representatives of the Russian center conducted three humanitarian events in the settlements of Assan, Fkheha and Slinfa.

"Seven hundred food packages weighing a total of more than 6.9 tons were handed out," the officer said.