KAZAN, October 23. /TASS/. The BRICS precious metals and diamonds platform will make it possible to counter excess regulation of this market by trade barriers created in circumvention of the Kimberley Process, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the BRICS Summit.

"We see the feasibility in creating a separate BRICS platform for precious metals and for diamonds. This market is indeed excessively regulated by various trade barriers in circumvention of the universal certification scheme of the Kimberley Process," the head of state said.

The BRICS international center of antitrust law and politics proved itself well, Putin noted. "We consider necessary to continue developing this area, including the launch of the intergovernmental platform on fair competition," he added.