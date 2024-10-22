Putin tells Xi Jinping he sees many tourists from China in Moscow Kremlin

KAZAN, October 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed to the growth of tourist flows between Russia and the People's Republic of China.

"Mutual tourist flows, sports and educational exchanges are growing," the Russian leader said at a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit. Putin shared his own observations in this regard: "I was just moving around the Kremlin yesterday, I observe, as is usual in recent times, months and years, a large number of Chinese tourists right in the heart of Russia, in Moscow, in the Kremlin."

According to the Russian leader’s assessment, "humanitarian ties are being strengthened, events are being held as part of cross cultural years." "In total, more than 400 of them are planned on both sides," he emphasized.