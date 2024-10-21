BRICS summit participants to discuss escalation in Middle East — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. International issues, especially the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, will be on the agenda of the participants of the BRICS summit to be held in Kazan on October 22-24, the Kremlin press service reported on Monday.

"The agenda will include urgent international issues, especially the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, as well as the interaction between the BRICS countries and the Global South for sustainable development," the Kremlin said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin "will hold bilateral meetings with almost all leaders participating in the summit," the report reads.