Russia invested over $10.3 bln in sports facilities over decade — Putin

UFA, October 17. /TASS/. More than one trillion rubles ($10.3 bln) were invested over the decade into creation of readily available sport infrastructure in Russia, President Vladimir Putin said.

"More than one trillion rubles were invested in all Russian regions over the last decade to create readily available sports facilities," the head of state said. "About 85,000 facilities were built," Putin noted.

"More than 2,000 will appear by 2030. We will allocate about 65 bln rubles ($667.4 mln) for these purposes from the federal budget alone," the Russian leader said. "Huge amounts were also planned by the Russian business," Putin added.