Russia supports Lebanon's UNSC complaint over Israeli bombings — diplomat

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. Russia supports Lebanon's complaint to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) over Israel's bombing of civilian targets, Russian presidential envoy for the Middle East and African countries and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told TASS.

"Of course [we support it]. We condemn the bombardments too, because it is a violation of international law, it is an infringement upon Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity," he stressed.

The deputy foreign minister said that Moscow always supports the discussion of such pressing international problems, responding to a question about Russia’s readiness to organize an extraordinary UNSC meeting on the topic. "This is a special body responsible for maintaining international security," Bogdanov emphasized.

Earlier, Lebanon has repeatedly appealed to the UNSC, lodging complaints about Israel's actions. Thus, on October 14, it made an appeal over Israeli troops attacking peacekeepers who remain on the Lebanese-Israeli border.

On September 23, Israel launched Operation Northern Arrows against the Lebanon-based Hezbollah Shia movement, carrying out massive airstrikes on its military targets. The stated goal is to create safe conditions for the return of local residents to Israel’s northern border areas. The Israeli army announced the start of a ground operation in the border areas of southern Lebanon in the early hours of October 1.