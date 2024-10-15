Russia-Africa ministerial conference to discuss continent's cooperation with EAEU

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Participants in the first ministerial conference of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum will discuss cooperation between the African continent and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Roscongress told TASS.

"The participants of the discussions will address cooperation in the areas of security, economy and humanitarian interaction, including international information security, counter-terrorism, prevention of an arms race in space, trade, economic and investment partnership, food security and agro-industrial complex, geological exploration, transfer of competencies and digitalization of public administration, education, training of diplomatic personnel, healthcare and epidemiological well-being," the statement says. "Special attention will be paid to the interaction between the countries of the African continent and the Eurasian Economic Union," it added.

Russian Presidential Advisor Anton Kobyakov highlighted that relations between Russia and African countries are at a crucial stage of development. "There is a high level of cooperation in several areas, ranging from the implementation of economic and humanitarian projects to joint efforts in the scientific and technical sectors. The program planned alongside the conference covers the full range of pressing issues on the current agenda. I am confident that the upcoming event will provide new momentum to Russian-African relations within the existing dialogue framework," he emphasized.

Roscongress noted that the business program of the conference will invite the heads of relevant African ministries and regional organizations, representatives of government agencies, financial institutions, Russian and African businesses, public and scientific circles, and the media. The Russia-Africa Partnership Forum Ministerial Conference is scheduled to take place on November 9-10, 2024 at the Sirius Federal Territory, the agency added.