MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Sixteen Ukrainian drones were shot down over Russia’s Borderline Bryansk Region in slightly more than one hour, the Russian defense ministry said.

"In a timespan from 6:50 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Moscow time (3:50 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. GMT) on October 14, the Kiev regime’s attempted terrorist attack on facilities in Russia’s territory with the use of fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles was thwarted. Russian air defense systems destroyed 16 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the Bryansk Region," it said.

Bryansk Region’s governor, Alexander Bogomaz, wrote on his Telegram channel that no one was hurt. "Our defenders continue repelling attacks by Ukrainian terrorists. <…> No one was hurt, no damage was reported," he wrote.