KURSK, October 10. /TASS/. Ukrainian servicemen are holding civilians of the Sudzha district, who remained in the occupied territories, in a boarding school in Sudzha in the Kursk Region, district head Alexander Bogachev told TASS.

"We have a boarding school on the territory of the city of Sudzha, and people are really being held and taken there," he said.

The head of the district pointed out that this information is confirmed by video footage shot by the Ukrainian servicemen themselves. "I have no information whether there are other such facilities," Bogachev added.

The Ukrainian armed forces attacked Russia’s Kursk Region on August 6. Residents of border areas are being evacuated to safe territories. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Kiev has lost up more than 21,300 servicemen and 136 tanks since the beginning of hostilities in the Kursk area. The operation to destroy the Ukrainian armed formations continues.