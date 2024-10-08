Close bond between Putin, Xi Jinping fuels strong Moscow-Beijing relations — ambassador

BEIJING, October 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping seem to genuinely like each other, making dialogue between Moscow and Beijing that much easier, Russian Ambassador to China Igor Morgulov stated at an embassy reception on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and China.

"The excellent working and personal friendly relations between the two leaders - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping - play an important role in bringing the bilateral dialogue to new heights," the diplomat noted.

"Today Moscow and Beijing are actively advancing inter-parliamentary and inter-regional ties, and regular meetings between the two heads of government are an effective mechanism, the diplomat said. "The armed forces of the two countries interact intensively, conducting joint exercises, running naval and air patrols on a regular basis," Morgulov said.

According to him, relations between Russia and China serve as an exemplar of what can be accomplished when major powers work together. The relationship between the two countries is based on "the principles of equality and mutual trust, renunciation of territorial claims, non-interference in internal affairs, mutual support in key issues of sovereignty, security, and development," the ambassador said. These provisions were fixed in the the China-Russia Treaty of Good Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation, signed in 2001 by Russian President Vladimir Putin and former Chinese President Jiang Zemin, Morgulov recalled.

On October 1, 1949, Mao Zedong proclaimed the People's Republic of China in Beijing's Tiananmen Square. On October 2, 1949, the Soviet Union became the first country in the world to recognize the new China.